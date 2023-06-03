Land agency puts Coco Palms resort demolition on hold
- By Rosemarie Bernardo Honolulu Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:09 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 8
Coco Palms has been closed since Hurricane Iniki battered Kauai in 1992, causing substantial damage to the property. Multiple attempts by previous developers to rebuild Coco Palms fell through.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree