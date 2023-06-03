comscore Land agency puts Coco Palms resort demolition on hold | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Land agency puts Coco Palms resort demolition on hold

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 8 Coco Palms has been closed since Hurricane Iniki battered Kauai in 1992, causing substantial damage to the property. Multiple attempts by previous developers to rebuild Coco Palms fell through.

    Coco Palms has been closed since Hurricane Iniki battered Kauai in 1992, causing substantial damage to the property. Multiple attempts by previous developers to rebuild Coco Palms fell through.

Demolition work for the former Coco Palms resort on Kauai is on hold after a state land agency alleged developers conducted unauthorized work on the property. Read more

