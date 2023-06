Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

WhiteSpace Architects has hired two new architectural designers:

>> Shawn Halvorson, Assoc. AIA, will focus on the Hamakua-Kohala Health Rural Health, Wellness and Teaching Center, in addition to custom residential work. Most recently he served as a designer at RIM Architects. Other previous positions include architectural designer at Williams Construction on Kauai, production engineer at California Closets in Kapolei and small-business owner at Halvo Shop.

>> Richie Robinson, Assoc. AIA, will focus on custom residential designs and renovations, including new homes in Manoa and Kailua. He served most recently as a research assistant at Tongji University in Shanghai. Other past architectural design positions were held at Minatoishi Palumbo Architects, the University of Hawaii Community Design Center and Drafting Hawaii.