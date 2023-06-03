comscore Riders with disabilities get close look at Oahu’s rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Riders with disabilities get close look at Oahu’s rail

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Richard Kairau, center, aboard a train car on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Charlotte Townsend — former vice president of the city’s Handi-Van service, who also served on the state Disability and Communication Access Board — did not see the international symbol for wheelchair access at either of two Aloha Stadium station rail gates designed for wheelchairs. She was later told the signage is planned and will be in place once paid rail service begins June 30.

    Charlotte Townsend — former vice president of the city’s Handi-Van service, who also served on the state Disability and Communication Access Board — did not see the international symbol for wheelchair access at either of two Aloha Stadium station rail gates designed for wheelchairs. She was later told the signage is planned and will be in place once paid rail service begins June 30.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A group of advocates for people with disabilities took photos Friday before touring the Halawa Aloha Stadium rail station.

    A group of advocates for people with disabilities took photos Friday before touring the Halawa Aloha Stadium rail station.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Dean Georgiev, Ho‘opono Blindness Training Program supervisor, crouched to feel the Braille on a Holo kiosk machine.

    Dean Georgiev, Ho‘opono Blindness Training Program supervisor, crouched to feel the Braille on a Holo kiosk machine.

The idea behind Friday’s hands-on experience was to arm participants with information that they can share to prepare riders with disabilities on what to expect once paid ridership begins. Read more

