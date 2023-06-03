comscore Hawaii men’s basketball grabs guard from New Zealand | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii men’s basketball grabs guard from New Zealand

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.

Thomas Beattie, who is 6 feet 5 and 200 pounds, has accepted a scholarship from the Rainbow Warriors and will join the program as a freshman this summer. He will compete at the one and two spots for the ’Bows. Read more

