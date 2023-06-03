Hawaii men’s basketball grabs guard from New Zealand

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii basketball team added a 1-2 punch with a commitment from a combo guard from New Zealand.

Thomas Beattie, who is 6 feet 5 and 200 pounds, has accepted a scholarship from the Rainbow Warriors and will join the program as a freshman this summer. He will compete at the one and two spots for the ’Bows.

“Just everything,” Beattie said of what he liked about the ’Bows. “I have a good relationship with the coaching staff. Obviously, the place is beautiful. And the basketball is great, high-level basketball.”

As a high school senior at Rosmini College, Beattie averaged 27.4 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. He is an amateur member of the Auckland Tuatara of the New Zealand National Basketball League. He also competes for New Zealand’s 19-under national team.

Beattie, who is part Maori, was born and reared in New Zealand. He was a two-sport athlete before focusing solely on basketball.

“I used to play rugby union, which is the big sport in New Zealand,” Beattie said. “Then I started growing. And I started playing positions I didn’t want to play in rugby. I decided to stick to basketball.”

With free courts in large demand, Beattie often would wake up early to train. He credited Rosmini coach Matt Lacey with his progress.

“I just developed under my head coach in high school,” Beattie said. “He made me love the game more. He pushed me harder, and I kept going with basketball.”

Beattie is valued as a three-level scorer on drives, mid-range jumpers, and 3-point shots. With Tuatara, Beattie said, “my role is to play defense.”

UH assistant coach Brad Davidson noticed Beattie while scouting New Zealand’s national tournament. “I’ve been chatting with Brad Davidson for about six months now,” said Beattie, who received the UH offer two weeks ago. In accepting, Beattie said, “I felt (Hawaii) would be the right place for me and to develop as a basketball player, too.”

Beattie said former Rosmini teammate Taine Murray, a guard with Virginia, served as a role model. “I loved how he held himself on and off the court,” Beattie said. “He’s someone I wanted to be like.”

Beattie is the fourth player to accept a scholarship for this coming season. UH also signed Akira Jacobs, a 6-foot-8 wing who grew up in California and Japan; 6-8 forward Justin McCoy, who previously played at Virginia and North Carolina, and 6-5 guard Matthue Cotton, a Yale graduate.