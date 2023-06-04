Column: TikTok affecting social development, mental health

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

TikTok has become one of the world’s most popular apps. From adults to young children, it seems that almost everybody has used the app, or is at least aware of its influence. While the app can be used in good and innocent ways, its many negative impacts have been largely overlooked. TikTok can be an addictive app and can seriously damage the mental well-being of its users — particularly young people. TikTok should be banned because it is harming youth and poses a significant national security threat.

First, TikTok should be banned because it is infecting the impressionable minds of young people. TikTok’s algorithm makes it highly addictive, particularly for youth who spend hours of their day scrolling on the app. Many people have developed serious screen-time addictions that have impacted their social development and mental health.

Additionally, there are many dangerous “trends” or “challenges” that have originated on the platform. Young people see short video trends posted by their favorite “influencers,” and are influenced to try out these trends for themselves. While many challenges are relatively harmless, some are risky and dangerous. For example, there are trends and dances that require flexibility and coordination. Some people do not have these talents but are eager to try them out anyway. Many young people who have tried these trends have ended up hurting themselves, sometimes even lethally.

Another not-so-innocent example is the trend of stealing things from public. While some of these trends have encouraged the theft of public signs or toilets, other more serious examples of the TikTok theft trend include vehicles. Theft is a serious crime and should not be promoted as a fun trend on social media. These sorts of trends negatively impact the mental and even physical well-being of young people, as well as the community around them.

In addition, TikTok should be banned because it is a national security threat. The Chinese Communist Party could have unlimited access to sensitive data the company collects from its American users. As a Chinese company, it is subject to Chinese national security laws that require them to turn over data to Chinese authorities on request. The Chinese government can spy on American users and gain access to their sensitive information including names, phone numbers, location data, financial information, or even browsing history. Additionally, the Chinese government can use the app to spread propaganda to its U.S. user base. This could lead to misinformation efforts and rumors that undermine American national security. Especially considering the growing geopolitical tensions of the moment, it is imperative that TikTok be banned to avoid further threats to the U.S.

In conclusion, TikTok should be banned because it is infecting the minds of youth, poses a national security concern, and creates the potential for theft of sensitive personal information. TikTok is not a necessity. There are other available avenues for entertainment that are less addictive and do not pose a serious national security threat. In order to mitigate these dangerous consequences, people should avoid using the app altogether and seriously consider what they are willing to trade off for personal entertainment.

Rihanna Joaquin is a sophomore at Kealakehe High School.

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month. It is facilitated by the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders.

CTLhawaii.org