Letter: GOP demands more from poor, helps rich

As part of the debt ceiling deal, Republicans fought for and received stricter work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, aka food stamps), and Temporary Aid to Needy Families (TANF). One source estimates that in 2021, there were $10 billion in improper SNAP payments, and $1.4 billion in improper TANF payments.

Republicans also demanded and got a $21.4 billion cut to $80 billion awarded to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in August 2022. Among other things, the money was meant to help with enforcement. In 2021, the IRS tax chief said $1 trillion in tax revenues are lost per year due to inadequate resources for enforcement.

Research suggests that $106 billion is lost annually in taxes that the top 1% deliberately choose not to pay. Most SNAP and TANF recipients are elderly, have disabilities, and/or have a child in the household, circumstances that can make it difficult, if not impossible, for them to work — which is why they need those benefits.

So it makes perfect sense to increase SNAP and TANF work requirements for our kupuna, those with disabilities, and those with young children — while continuing to allow the top income earners to avoid paying their taxes.

Violet E. Horvath

Nuuanu

