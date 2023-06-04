comscore Event intended to spark ‘more music everywhere’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Event intended to spark ‘more music everywhere’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • COURTESY J.LYN Mililani’s J.Lyn, who will be part of this year’s event, has been able to make connections with performers outside of Hawaii.

    COURTESY J.LYN

    Mililani’s J.Lyn, who will be part of this year’s event, has been able to make connections with performers outside of Hawaii.

  • COURTESY REXIE AH CHONG Honolulu performer Rexie Ah Chong has found gigs through her participation in Make Music Hawai‘i.

    COURTESY REXIE AH CHONG

    Honolulu performer Rexie Ah Chong has found gigs through her participation in Make Music Hawai‘i.

  • COURTESY LANCE RAE Nalani Jenkins, third from left, performed with The Makaha Sons — Kimo Artis, left, Jerome Koko and Hanale Ka‘anapu — at Bishop Museum.

    COURTESY LANCE RAE

    Nalani Jenkins, third from left, performed with The Makaha Sons — Kimo Artis, left, Jerome Koko and Hanale Ka‘anapu — at Bishop Museum.

The annual event has spread from Oahu to most of the neighbor islands, and Make Music Hawai‘i 2023 will include musical events on Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and the Big Island. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Dietary supplements can help provide you needed nutrition

Scroll Up