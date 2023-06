Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessings of the Sea”

Episodes 113-114

6:40 p.m. today

Jubo directors press for Poong-do’s resignation, but their demands are put to rest when Ji-hwan assures them the Goryo Project will proceed with no issues. Ji-hwan tells Chung-yi that she’s the only one who can make the project successful. Moon attacks Pil-du with a glass shard but Shi-joon takes the hit and loses consciousness.

Episodes 115-116

7:45 p.m. today

While Shi-joon lies unconscious, Pil-du visits him at the hospital and demands he wake up and prove that Shi-joon is his son. Ji-na runs away from Chung-yi and ends up on the roof of the building. She jumps, saying she’s too tired to run. Poong-do finds out about Shi-joon’s mother and Pil-du’s relationship.

“Joseon Attorney”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Monday

Yeon Joo discovers who Han Soo’s father is. She keeps silent, fearing it will drive a wedge between them. Han Soo plans his revenge on Chu Young Woo. Ji Sun tells Yeon Joo it is futile to fight against his father.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Han Soo professes his affection for the princess. Han Soo zeroes in on target Chu Young Woo through his son, whose murder they try to conceal. Yoo Je Se severs his ties with a useless ally. Eun Soo is taken under Yoo Je Se’s wing.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 21-22

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Da-jung begs Jung-hoon to reconsider, telling her that he’ll talk to her parents and that he would stay by her side out of indebtedness. Young-shin confronts Jung-hoon, saying he’s discarded Da-jung like an old pair of shoes. Da-jung, meanwhile, learns that the other woman is Young-shin.

Episode 23-24

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Jung-hoon apologizes to O-bok for not acknowledging him and asks him to look after Da-jung. O-bok is furious over Jung-hoon’s disregard for people. Jung-hoon is adamant that all he needs is Young-shin.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 45

7:50 p.m. Friday

Feng Ba warns Ko Un that Damdeok has exploited their friendship and that he will surely face death after entering Gungnaeseong. Yeon Salta is aggrieved after seeing his father injured. Upon entering the palace, Ko Un sees his father, Gae Yeonsu, standing before the throne.

Episode 46

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Gae Yeonsu and the members of his faction are executed. Damdeok’s supporters insist that he should eliminate the children of the traitors as well, but he is torn. Ko Un is arrested while trying to recover his father’s body. Doyeong faints after seeing her father’s decapitated head.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.