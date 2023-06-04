HSTA honors co-founder of free store on Kauai
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:48 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY OF HAWAII STATE TEACHERS ASSOCIATION
Elyse Litvack, Kumu’s Cupboard president and co-founder, left, speaks with Kauai High School educators Elena Kealoha and Robert Green.
-
COURTESY OF HAWAII STATE TEACHERS ASSOCIATION
Kauai High School educators Elena Kealoha and Robert Green picked up supplies at Kumu’s Cupboard at no charge.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree