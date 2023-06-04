comscore HSTA honors co-founder of free store on Kauai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HSTA honors co-founder of free store on Kauai

  By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • COURTESY OF HAWAII STATE TEACHERS ASSOCIATION Elyse Litvack, Kumu’s Cupboard president and co-founder, left, speaks with Kauai High School educators Elena Kealoha and Robert Green.

    Elyse Litvack, Kumu’s Cupboard president and co-founder, left, speaks with Kauai High School educators Elena Kealoha and Robert Green.

  • COURTESY OF HAWAII STATE TEACHERS ASSOCIATION Kauai High School educators Elena Kealoha and Robert Green picked up supplies at Kumu’s Cupboard at no charge.

    Kauai High School educators Elena Kealoha and Robert Green picked up supplies at Kumu’s Cupboard at no charge.

One of the first teachers to ever shop at Kumu’s Cupboard — a nonprofit store that provides free classroom supplies to Kauai educators — had a surprising reaction: She walked out to her truck and cried. Read more

