Sand replenishment project for Kaanapali Beach in limbo
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:48 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Maui’s Kaanapali Beach, pictured on Friday, has been threatened by the ocean for years and state sea-level projections show the erosion growing dire in the coming decades. Area resorts have installed barriers along the shore.
ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Oceanfront resorts and condos along Kaanapali Beach have fought erosion over the years. The damage from erosion can be seen Friday.
ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The damage from erosion can be seen Friday.
COURTESY TIARE LAWRENCE
A photo taken last year shows fallen trees and damage along the shore from a crumbling beach walk. The shoreline along the beach is moving mauka at up to 2 feet per year, according to a beach nourishment project’s environment impact statement.