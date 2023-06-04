comscore Sand replenishment project for Kaanapali Beach in limbo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sand replenishment project for Kaanapali Beach in limbo

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Maui’s Kaanapali Beach, pictured on Friday, has been threatened by the ocean for years and state sea-level projections show the erosion growing dire in the coming decades. Area resorts have installed barriers along the shore.

    ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Maui’s Kaanapali Beach, pictured on Friday, has been threatened by the ocean for years and state sea-level projections show the erosion growing dire in the coming decades. Area resorts have installed barriers along the shore.

  • ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Oceanfront resorts and condos along Kaanapali Beach have fought erosion over the years. The damage from erosion can be seen Friday.

    ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Oceanfront resorts and condos along Kaanapali Beach have fought erosion over the years. The damage from erosion can be seen Friday.

  • ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The damage from erosion can be seen Friday.

    ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    The damage from erosion can be seen Friday.

  • COURTESY TIARE LAWRENCE A photo taken last year shows fallen trees and damage along the shore from a crumbling beach walk. The shoreline along the beach is moving mauka at up to 2 feet per year, according to a beach nourishment project’s environment impact statement.

    COURTESY TIARE LAWRENCE

    A photo taken last year shows fallen trees and damage along the shore from a crumbling beach walk. The shoreline along the beach is moving mauka at up to 2 feet per year, according to a beach nourishment project’s environment impact statement.

Land Board members sent a strong message that even if the resort association committed to fully funding the project, they still may reject it. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii leads nation in homeownership increase

Scroll Up