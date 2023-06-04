comscore Waikiki man, 31, pleads not guilty in federal gun case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waikiki man, 31, pleads not guilty in federal gun case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

A Waikiki man pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court to new charges filed May 25 after police found an unregistered assault rifle in the trunk of his car following an August pursuit. Read more

