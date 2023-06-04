Elijah Ickes, Koen Barton are state’s top baseball players

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Elijah Ickes’ every-day presence in the lineup helped end two long championship droughts at Kamehameha. Koen Barton’s season-long dominance on the mound helped Leilehua win its first state-tournament games in nearly two decades. Read more

Elijah Ickes’ every-day presence in the lineup helped end two long championship droughts at Kamehameha.

Koen Barton’s season-long dominance on the mound helped Leilehua win its first state-tournament games in nearly two decades.

Ickes, a senior, is the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State Position Player of the Year after hitting .500 (34-for-68) with 25 runs scored and 21 stolen bases to lead Kamehameha to its first ILH championship since 2006 and first state title since 2003.

Barton, a 6-foot-3 junior, is the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State Pitcher of the Year after going 5-1 with a save and a 1.00 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings. He was at his best in the biggest moments, closing the season with four straight complete-game wins, including a three-hit shutout of ‘Iolani in the state tournament to lead the Mules to their first win at states since shutting out Honokaa in the first round in 2004.

“I was pretty stoked with our season because we had a lot of leaders on the team and everybody played a big role,” Barton said. “I’m really happy with how good we did and to get this award wouldn’t be possible without my team. It makes me feel really good about the work I’m putting in and seeing it paying off.”

While the Mules’ run ended in the state quarterfinals to Baldwin, Kamehameha’s march to the championship started the very next game at Les Murakami Stadium.

Ickes, who hit .714 (5-for-7) with a double, three walks, two RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base in the state tournament, was standing on first in the bottom of the seventh inning when All-State first-team teammate Jace Souza pulled a ball into the gap in right-center in the state final.

Once the ball was safely over the head of the outfielders, Ickes immediately took off and enjoyed his greatest trip around the bases, culminating in the winning run to cap off his senior season as a state champion.

“That’s probably the best feeling you could ever have and throughout my life I will always remember that feeling,” said Ickes, who will play for Hawaii next season. “Especially doing it with that group of boys, too. I’ve played a lot with them over the years and I don’t think any other game we play we could come close to experiencing a feeling like that.”

Daryl Kitagawa, the Star-Advertiser All-State Coach of the Year after guiding the Warriors to the ILH/state sweep, said Ickes’ jump from honorable mention honors to state player of the year was fueled by not having the best junior season he had hoped.

“I think he was kind of pissed at himself, to be honest, so he went to work,” Kitagawa said. “He took offseason individual fielding lessons and put in a lot of work on his own coming into this season and I credit a lot of that to his family. He’s a first-to-come, last-to-leave type of leader who does everything a coach would ever want him to do. ”

Kitagawa, a Kamehameha alum, helped the Warriors win a state title as a senior in 1987 before playing collegiately at Hawaii Pacific and Long Beach State, where he helped the Dirtbags reach the College World Series in 1991.

Kamehameha won three state titles in baseball in the 1980s but had won just once since and made the state semifinals only twice since 2006 before this year.

“For me, for real kine, whether we won or lost, it wouldn’t have changed anything because I know how hard it is just to get there,” Kitagawa said. “It’s all about the kids and creating a good atmosphere and environment and allowing the kids to flourish using the game of baseball. Winning was the icing on the cake and to be able to get that done with this special group of kids was just so rewarding.”

Like Ickes, Barton is also described as a leader by example according to Leilehua coach Brandon Kon. His work ethic stands out in practice and a growth spurt between his sophomore and junior seasons helped turn him into a pitcher who can sit in the mid-80s and touch upper-80s with his fastball when needed.

“He’s awesome, humble, great attitude, gives his best and he always puts forth a good effort during practice times and it pays off during the games,” Kon said. “He’s put the work in, he’s made some strides with velocity and he’s worked with our pitching coach on a changeup to make sure he has more than just a fastball and curveball.”

Ickes was a unanimous choice for position player of the year among coaches and media who voted. Barton edged out Kamehameha sophomore Greyson Osbun and Saint Louis senior Jacob Villacorte, who also got first-place votes, for pitcher of the year honors.

Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island are all represented on the All-State first team that includes kids from eight different schools. There were no repeat selections from last season’s All-State first team.

—

FIRST TEAM

Pos. Name School Yr. Statistics

SP Koen Barton Leilehua Jr. 5-1, 1.00 ERA, 1 SV, 492⁄3 IP, 36 H, 18 BB, 41 K

SP Greyson Osbun Kamehameha So. 4-0, 1.12 ERA, 1 SV, 372⁄3 IP, 21 H, 6 ER, 14 BB, 37 K

SP Jacob Villacorte Saint Louis Sr. 3-3, 1.57 ERA, 402⁄3 IP, 38 H, 12 BB, 41 K

C Joshua Ward Waiakea Sr. .522 BA, 4 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 13 R, 26 RBIs

1B Kuhio Aloy Baldwin Sr. State stats only; .750 BA (6-for-8), 3 BB, 2 2B, 2 RBI

2B Kanoa Morisaki Kaiser Sr. 4-2, 2.07 ERA, 402⁄3 IP, 28 H, 6 BB, 46 K; .358, 4 HR

SS Elijah Ickes Kamehameha Sr. .500 BA, 3 2B, 25 runs, 21 SB, 9 BB

3B Bruin Agbayani ‘Iolani So. .403 BA, 10 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 18 R, 14 RBIs

OF Jace Souza Kamehameha Jr. .431 BA, 4 2B, 1 3B, 11 R, 13 RBIs, 9 SB, 15 BB

OF Ridge Choy Campbell Sr. .386 BA, 5 2B, 2 HR, 13 R, 19 RBIs, 6 SB, 9 BB

OF Kaimana Lau Kong ‘Iolani So. .359 BA, 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 16 R, 23 RBIs

U/DH Aukai Kea Kamehameha Jr. .295 BA, 2 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 7 R, 17 RBIs, 8 BB

U/DH Hunter Lindsey Campbell Jr. .351 BA, 8 R, 15 BB, 4-0, 1.46 ERA, 332⁄3 IP, 23 H, 14 K

>> Position Player of the Year: Elijah Ickes, Kamehameha

>> Pitcher of the Year: Koen Barton, Leilehua

>> Coach of the Year: Daryl Kitagawa, Kamehameha

SECOND TEAM

Pos. Name School Yr.

SP Kai Hirayama Mililani So.

SP Alakai Kiakona Kamehameha So.

SP Raige Velez KS-Maui Sr.

C Zane Winter Leilehua Sr.

1B Chandler Murray Mid-Pacific Jr.

2B Chyler De Silva Saint Louis Sr.

SS Nolan Souza Punahou Sr.

3B Dayton Lorenzo Campbell Jr.

OF Shaveh Sarono Campbell Jr.

OF Devin Saltiban Hilo Sr.

OF Ryder Okimoto Saint Louis Sr.

U/DH Kade Fujioka Baldwin Jr.

U/DH Bryden Takayama Leilehua Sr.

THIRD TEAM

Pos. Name School Yr.

SP Koen Smith Moanalua Sr.

SP Brennen Panis Aiea Jr.

SP Zayne Hookala Kailua Fr.

C Cason Eliptico-Quinata Campbell Sr.

1B Ethan Murakoshi Mililani Jr.

2B Cadence Ueyama ‘Iolani Sr.

SS Sean Yamaguchi Saint Louis Jr.

3B Aukai Araujo-Waiau Mililani So.

OF Ace Perry Pac-Five Sr.

OF Kolby Gushiken Saint Louis Jr.

OF Tanner Chun Saint Louis Jr.

U/DH Bryson Nakamoto Baldwin Sr.

U/DH Donald Kapaku Nanakuli Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

CATCHER

Keanu Aga, Farrington, So.

Duke Aloy, Kamehameha-Maui, So.

Isaiah Chaves, Baldwin, Jr.

Makoa Chong, Kapaa, Jr.

Dominic Christensen,

Kamehameha-Hawaii, Jr.

Brock Makashima, ‘Iolani, Sr.

Brayden Suehisa, Mililani, Jr.

Dominic Teixeira, Roosevelt, Jr.

Nathaniel Wagner, Mid-Pacific, Sr.

FIRST BASE

Clemson Julian, Waiakea, So.

Legend Lancaster, Hilo, Jr.

Joshua Rego, Kauai, Jr.

Kaiden Sonoda-Fukumoto, Moa., Jr.

Luke Swartman, Maryknoll, Jr.

Brandon Wada, Iolani, Sr.

SECOND BASE

Kory Chu, Maryknoll, Jr.

Cal Hawes, Mililani, Sr.

Rayden Miguel, Moanalua, Sr.

Taylin Oana, Kaiser, Sr.

SHORTSTOP

Joeziah Clifton, Waianae, Sr.

Devin Garza, Waiakea, Sr.

Malosi Mataafa-Alferos, Mililani, So.

Cade Nagamine, Farrington, Sr.

Loren Owan, Leilehua, Sr.

Shayde Koga, Moanalua, Sr.

Malakai Vendiola, Kahuku, So.

Makenna Wakakuwa, Hilo, Sr.

THIRD BASE

Kaimana Arruda, Castle, Sr.

Jake Comeaux, MId-Pacific, Sr.

Shiloh Gililand, Kamehameha-Maui, So.

Isaiah Justo, Waiakea, Jr.

OUTFIELD

Christian Dominno, Baldwin, Jr.

Bishop Foumai, Aiea, Sr.

Jase Fujikawa, Kalani, Sr.

Aydan Lobetos, Kamehameha, Sr.

Journey Leialoha, Hilo, Sr.

Levi Madella, Baldwin, Sr.

Cade Nagamine, Farrington, Sr.

Austin Renaud, Kauai, Sr.

Haiden Sanchez, Maui, Sr.

Brayson Sarae, Mid-Pacific, Jr.

Travis Ujimori, ‘Iolani, Sr.

Gemini Vendiola, Kahuku, Sr.

Cole Yonamine, ‘Iolani, Jr.

PITCHER

Payton Dixon, Mid-Pacific, Jr.

Jayden Hunt, Kailua, So.

Trent Ihle, ‘Iolani, Sr.

Loren Iwata, Waiakea, Jr.

Reyn Kapua, Mid-Pacific, Sr.

Chris Mata, Maui, Sr.

Trent Nagamine, Punahou, Sr.

Noah Palea, Kamehameha-Hawaii, So.

Blade Paragas, Kamehameha, Jr.

Jonah Richardson, Maui, Sr.

Kayden Suma, Mililani, Jr.

Caleb Wada, Waiakea, So.

UTILITY/DH

Kekai Adams, Castle, Jr.

Evan Batalucco, Kauai, Sr.

Drew Boyles, Pearl City, Sr.

Noah Delanoza, Waimea, Sr.

Aiden Joaquin, Honokaa, Sr.

Titan Kauhi, Kailua, Sr.

Shysten Nagasako, Waianae, Jr.

Francis O’Connor, Damien, Jr.

Jamieson Pabalan, Damien, Sr.

Jaren Pascual, Baldwin, Jr.

Lea Poouahi, King Kekaulike, Sr.

All-state baseball team by Honolulu Star-Advertiser