comscore Elijah Ickes, Koen Barton are state’s top baseball players | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Elijah Ickes, Koen Barton are state’s top baseball players

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Leilehua pitcher Koen Barton and Kamehameha shortstop Elijah Ickes delivered for their teams.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Leilehua pitcher Koen Barton and Kamehameha shortstop Elijah Ickes delivered for their teams.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Leilehua pitcher Koen Barton led the Mules to their first state-tournament win in nearly two decades.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Leilehua pitcher Koen Barton led the Mules to their first state-tournament win in nearly two decades.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Shortstop Elijah Ickes helped Kamehameha win its first state title since 2003.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Shortstop Elijah Ickes helped Kamehameha win its first state title since 2003.

Elijah Ickes’ every-day presence in the lineup helped end two long championship droughts at Kamehameha. Koen Barton’s season-long dominance on the mound helped Leilehua win its first state-tournament games in nearly two decades. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – June 3, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - June 4, 2023

Scroll Up