Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 4, 2023
During Halloween weekend, Lori Adolewski of Kaneohe discovered the Big Poke restaurant in Lowell, Mass. Photo by Tricia Dunleavy.
Dr. Robert Hong of Honolulu said it was fun to find a sign for Hawaiian poke bowls while exploring the streets of Geneva, Switzerland, in October. Photo by Heidi Hong.
-
Anna and Mike Hinkley visited Honolulu Grill in St. George, Utah, in October. Photo by a restaurant employee.
