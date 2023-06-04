comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - June 4, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 4, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • During Halloween weekend, Lori Adolewski of Kaneohe discovered the Big Poke restaurant in Lowell, Mass. Photo by Tricia Dunleavy.

    During Halloween weekend, Lori Adolewski of Kaneohe discovered the Big Poke restaurant in Lowell, Mass. Photo by Tricia Dunleavy.

  • Dr. Robert Hong of Honolulu said it was fun to find a sign for Hawaiian poke bowls while exploring the streets of Geneva, Switzerland, in October. Photo by Heidi Hong.

    Dr. Robert Hong of Honolulu said it was fun to find a sign for Hawaiian poke bowls while exploring the streets of Geneva, Switzerland, in October. Photo by Heidi Hong.

  • Anna and Mike Hinkley visited Honolulu Grill in St. George, Utah, in October. Photo by a restaurant employee.

    Anna and Mike Hinkley visited Honolulu Grill in St. George, Utah, in October. Photo by a restaurant employee.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - May 28, 2023

Scroll Up