Letter: A powerful photo from Maili town hall meeting

The picture of Sabrina Grace-Dereis at the Maili town hall meeting is priceless (“Public outcry over crime heard in Maili meeting,” Star-Advertiser, June 1). Her finger-pointing and facial expression showed the lack of support from city officials. I don’t know her, but she could lead an army to help clean up the west side of our island.

Liane Wong

Kailua

