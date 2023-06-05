comscore Letter: A powerful photo from Maili town hall meeting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: A powerful photo from Maili town hall meeting

The picture of Sabrina Grace-Dereis at the Maili town hall meeting is priceless (“Public outcry over crime heard in Maili meeting,” Star-Advertiser, June 1). Read more

