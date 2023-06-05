Editorial | Letters Letter: A powerful photo from Maili town hall meeting Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The picture of Sabrina Grace-Dereis at the Maili town hall meeting is priceless (“Public outcry over crime heard in Maili meeting,” Star-Advertiser, June 1). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The picture of Sabrina Grace-Dereis at the Maili town hall meeting is priceless (“Public outcry over crime heard in Maili meeting,” Star-Advertiser, June 1). Her finger-pointing and facial expression showed the lack of support from city officials. I don’t know her, but she could lead an army to help clean up the west side of our island. Liane Wong Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: TikTok affecting social development, mental health