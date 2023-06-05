Letter: Buildup of debt will weaken value of dollar

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Anyone that has ever run a business, like I do, knows that a balanced budget is the only way to keep a business alive. Read more

Anyone that has ever run a business, like I do, knows that a balanced budget is the only way to keep a business alive. If year after year after year deficits occur, eventually my company has to go out of business and go bankrupt.

The people in the government in Washington and elsewhere do not seem to realize this. Are they in for the free ride, never balancing a budget and postponing debt to the future generations whose burden it will be to repay?

The dollar is becoming like the German mark after World War II, just a piece of paper with no value — the result of poor leadership and people in government. Debt will be paid off with worthless paper money.

Wake up, America. The end is near unless you stop spending money you don’t have.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter