Letter: Heed Thomas’ warning about failed leadership

Cal Thomas’ column, “A country without the will to do what’s right will decline” (Star-Advertiser, May 30), provided a thoughtful and insightful explanation of how and why our country is steadfastly headed toward its certain decline. A clear explanation of why we are unable or unwilling to make course changes is due to voters choosing the same elected officials who continue to take our country down the path of fiscal irresponsibility.

This article should be mandatory reading for all voters, elected officials and especially students K-12 and beyond so that they can better understand why their lives and living conditions have rapidly declined in the past two or more years. We clearly need better leadership to steer our country in a fiscally responsible direction before we experience an irreversible catastrophe.

An informed and thoughtful voter population will be essential for our survival.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

