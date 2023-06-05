Letter: Pit bulls could learn from obedience school

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Some useful and/or desirable things in our society are potentially lethal when mishandled.

To drive, one must get a permit and then a license. One must pay for insurance, registration and a safety check, ensuring the vehicle will be operated safely.

To obtain a gun, I took classes on safe use and storage responsibilities and the legal liabilities of gun ownership. Then I got a permit and paid $400 for a background check and psychological clearance.

Pit bulls are smart, loyal and all-around great dogs! They are also 50 pounds of solid muscle with famously powerful jaws and when mishandled, potentially lethal.

But any fool can get one. No permit required. No check to see if a person can care for a pit bull. No classes informing the owner of liability and/or related criminal charges. A pit bull doesn’t have to take classes and graduate from obedience school.

Why not?

Joseph T. Bussen

Kailua

