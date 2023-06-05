Letter: Trump surrounded himself with criminals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Starting from my young school days, I observed that certain types hung out together: Jocks with jocks, nerds with nerds, Bible thumpers with Bible thumpers, genius brains with genius brains. Tough guys with family members in and out of prison also shared a bond.

Then one can look at the recent former president’s associates. His first campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted of tax fraud and bank fraud. His deputy campaign manager Rick Gates was convicted of conspiracy and lying to investigators. His adviser Roger Stone was convicted of all seven criminal counts of obstruction of a congressional investigation, five counts of false statements, and witness tampering. His longtime “fixer” and personal lawyer Michael Cohen was convicted for “a veritable smorgasbord of fraudulent conduct,” according to the judge. His top fundraiser Elliott Broidy was convicted for having a secret lobbying campaign in exchange for millions of dollars. His chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was convicted for $1.7 million in income tax evasion.

These are just his closest associates who have been convicted; many indictments are still in progress. Birds of a feather flock together.

Jim Kurzeka

Manoa

