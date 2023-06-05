Letter: We have learned despite vastness of ignorance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

According to Carl Zimmer of The New York Times, there appears to be an ongoing debate among biologists as to what were the first animals to evolve from unicellular life. Read more

However, whether “modern” comb jellies or sponges have the most in common with the first animals on Earth, how amazing it is to have in our pockets or purses access to more information about life on Earth and the cosmos than the most brilliant scientists ever knew who lived just decades ago.

It is within reason to surmise that every species living anywhere always will be infinitely more ignorant than knowledgeable about the nature of reality, as they will never have the capacity to know how many life forms and “universes” there have ever been or will be.

With that as a given, it is astonishing what our species has been able to discover about our place in nature and the cosmos, and scientists who work toward advancing that knowledge deserve to be celebrated.

Robert Griffon

Makiki

