Tickets go on sale today for Iam Tongi headlining the Ohana Day 2023 concert July 2 at the Turtle Bay Resort.

Tongi made history in May when he became the first person with Hawaii ties to win “American Idol.” The Ohana Day concert will be his first public performance in Hawaii as “American Idol” champion.

Tongi will share the stage with Likkle Jordee and Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Kapena, Paula Fuga and Natural Vibrations. A portion of the proceeds will help fund I Can, I Will Hawaii, a Hawaii-­based youth advocacy organization that brings teens into contact with inspirational island athletes, entertainers and community leaders.

A spokesperson for the concert describes Ohana Day as “family friendly.” Vendor booths and food trucks will be available with bar access for people 21 and older with proof of age. Admission is free for people age 5 and under.

The homecoming concert is another big event for the soft-spoken Tongi, his family, friends and an ever-growing worldwide army of fans. Tongi was one of two people with Hawaii ties who made it far enough through the initial audition process this year to actually be seen auditioning for “Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Tongi’s make-it-or-break-it audition performance of “Monsters” blew up on social media and became the stuff of “American Idol” legend. The song was written and first recorded by English singer-songwriter James Blunt when his father was battling kidney disease. Tongi’s father, Rodney Tongi, had died of the disease in 2021.

Tongi’s audition performance, and the judges’ reaction to it, has been viewed more than 18 million times on YouTube.

Five days before his big win, Tongi had drawn a crowd estimated at almost 14,000 people for a free “welcome home” concert produced for coverage by “American Idol” at the Turtle Bay Resort.

IAM TONGI / OHANA DAY 2023

>> Where: Turtle Bay Resort

>> When: 3 p.m. July 2; parking opens at 2 p.m.

>> Tickets: $29 (general admission) and $69 (VIP)

>> Info: tmrevents.net