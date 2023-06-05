comscore TSA deploys new technology at Honolulu airport | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

TSA deploys new technology at Honolulu airport

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Transportation Security Officer Shawn Ikeda checks a traveler’s documents at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Transportation Security Officer Shawn Ikeda checks a traveler’s documents at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People waited in line Thursday to enter the TSA checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People waited in line Thursday to enter the TSA checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration has been investing in new technology to screen travelers and their personal property in the security checkpoints at Hawaii airports with the goal of enhancing security and improving screening efficiency, which comes in handy as the traditional summer rush of travelers begins. Read more

