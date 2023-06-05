Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 5, 2023 Today Updated 9:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Royals at Marlins 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Regional coverage 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Cubs at Padres 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 BASEBALL: NCAA REGIONALS Texas Tech vs. Florida 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 TCU vs. Arkansas or LSU vs. Oregon St. 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Indiana vs. Kentucky noon ESPNU NA/221* 73 Duke vs. Coastal Carolina noon ESPN2 NA/224 74 Stanford vs. Texas A&M 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP FINALS Game 2: Panthers at Golden Knights 2 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126 Game 2: Panthers at Golden Knights 2 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Game 2: Panthers at Golden Knights 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 SOCCER NWSL: Chicago Red Stars at Angel City FC 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Softball: women’s college world series Game 11: Oklahoma vs. Stanford 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Game 12: Oklahoma vs. Stanford (if nec.) 8:30 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Game 13: Florida St. vs. Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Game 14: Florida St. vs. Tennessee (if nec.) 3:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 TENNIS French Open (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* French Open 2 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* French Open 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* French Open 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Dodgers at Reds 1 p.m. SNLA NS/217 NA Mets at Braves 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Cubs at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Basketball: wnba Fever at Sky 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Sparks at Storm 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 SOCCER Copa Lib: Athletico-PR vs. Libertad 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Copa Lib: Boca vs. Colo-Colo 1:55 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Copa Lib: Club Bolivar vs. Cerro Porteño 3:55 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA TENNIS French Open (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* French Open 8:15 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION No local radio sporting events scheduled. Tuesday TIME STATION MLB: Giants at Rockies 2:10 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Curtis Murayama: Michaels might have the best memories Next Story Scoreboard – June 5, 2023