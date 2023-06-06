Off The News: Stocking up on toilet paper

The Pacific Maritime Association, representing 70 ocean carriers and terminal operators of 29 West Coast ports, has been in talks for some time with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU). But whenever there’s news that a deal remains elusive, there’s a mad rush to stock up on toilet paper in Hawaii.

That habit, born in the half-century since dock strikes caused shortages in such things, is not going to be broken now. But at least be polite, folks. Hoarding goes a step too far.