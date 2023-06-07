Letter: Even with renewables, Hawaii island pays more

According to Hawaiian Electric’s website, 60% of Hawaii island’s electricity comes from renewables, compared to Oahu’s only 32.8%.

The logical deduction is Hawaii island residents should pay less for electricity than customers on Oahu. Yet Hawaii island residential customers pay 32% more per kilowatt-hour than Oahu residents (averaged across the three tiered residential rates). Why the seeming disparity?

Susan Melow

Hakalau

