Letter: ‘Prince Valiant’ a fine reminder of past comics

Another pleasant Sunday reading the “funnies” and especially “Prince Valiant,” which I have read for more than 65 years.

Growing up, there were several adventure strips, including, “Terry and the Pirates,” “Steve Canyon,” “Flash Gordon” and “Buck Rogers.” Alas, all are gone.

But, and I’m sure I speak for a multitude of your readers: Thank you, Star-Advertiser, for continuing one of the finest.

Mark Stitham

Kailua

