It looks like the longstanding issue of sewage discharge into Honokohau Harbor on Hawaii island is coming to a head. Hui Malama Honokohau, represented by Earthjustice, has filed an intent-to-sue notice against Hawaii County under the U.S. Clean Water Act, saying the county is discharging 1.7 million gallons of treated sewage daily from the Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant into the harbor without the required federal permit. This will be one to watch, as Earthjustice in 2020 won a somewhat similar sewage-discharge lawsuit against Maui County.
Editorial | Off the News
Off The News: Sewage discharge lawsuit in works
