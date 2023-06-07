On the Move: Karen Codilla, Darian H. DeSellem and Charles Erskine

Prince Waikiki has announced the appointment of Karen Codilla as corporate director of commercial strategy. Codilla brings years of experience in the hospitality industry, having most recently worked with Outrigger Hospitality Group as corporate director of distribution, where she led Hawaii hotel and condo revenue strategy, global contracting and global distribution teams. Prior to that, she held leadership positions at The Modern Honolulu, Travelocity, Handlery Hotels, Hotel Nikko and Estancia La Jolla Hotel &Spa.

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following appointments:

>> Darian H. DeSellem has been promoted to senior vice president and division manager in the bank’s Wealth Management Service Center. DeSellem earned his bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and his master’s degree in information systems from Hawaii Pacific University.

>> Charles Erskine has been appointed to vice president and region manager of the bank’s Hawaii Region office. Erskine joined First Hawaiian Bank in 1990 as a loan representative. He currently serves as a board member of Hawaii Care Choices and the Lyman House Memorial Museum.

