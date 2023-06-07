Dave Reardon: Greed, hypocrisy at center of contentious alliance

A year ago, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan asked this rhetorical question of defectors to LIV Golf and its sketchy Saudi money:

“Have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?”

Now, as the PGA jumps into bed with LIV in a full-on partnership, it’s Monahan who should beg for forgiveness.

He could start with the players who remained loyal to the PGA instead of leaping to LIV for huge bonuses — especially Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, superstars who stayed the course despite being offered sums reportedly in the $700 million range for Woods and $400 million for McIlroy.

McIlroy has been especially vocal as pro-PGA and anti-LIV.

“I’m sure Rory is pleased with the Tour rolling him out week after week to fight its battle so that, in the end, (LIV defectors) Phil (Mickelson), Brooks (Koepka), Bryson (DeChambeau) and DJ (Dustin Johnson) could walk away with $500M and reunification with the league he defended,” Kyle Porter of CBS Sports said in a tweet.

According to multiple reports, no players were involved in any negotiations of the new partnership, and heard nothing about it until it was a done deal. Some learned of it on social media.

Then there are the people who Monahan asked that shaming question in reference to last year: the families of 9/11 survivors. The organization 9/11 Families United lined up last year as allies of the PGA and opponents of LIV because the terrorist attacks in 2001 that killed thousands including their loved ones were funded, planned and executed by Saudis.

Last year, the PGA and 9/11 Families United, and many others, called LIV a “sportswashing” ploy — in this case, attempting to buy significant power in a sport by throwing money from its bottomless pit at men’s pro golfers.

It worked.

“But now the PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones. Make no mistake – we will never forget,” said 9/11 Families United Chair Terry Strada, whose husband Tom died in the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

“PGA Tour leaders should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed. Our entire 9/11 community has been betrayed by Commissioner Monahan and the PGA as it appears their concern for our loved ones was merely window-dressing in their quest for money – it was never to honor the great game of golf.”

What has changed since last year to cause Monahan’s 180-degree shift in messaging, which accompanies one of the most — if not the most — controversial and contentious business moves in sports history?

It’s hard to figure, other than what Monahan should have realized a year ago: LIV’s deep pockets are better equipped for extended court battles. Part of the agreement is that the PGA and LIV drop their lawsuits against each other.

Another factor could be that LIV pays its players, just for showing up, plus pay related to performance. In the PGA you have to make the cut to get a share of prize money.

This doesn’t matter as much to some established stars like McIlroy and Woods — who have already attained multi-generational wealth through prize money and endorsements, and can afford to put principle above principal.

But guaranteed compensation might be attractive to rookies and other players who aren’t yet millionaires. Again, LIV was better equipped than the PGA for a war of financial attrition.

The fact that Koepka won his third PGA Championship (his fifth major and first for a LIV player) last month probably factored into sealing the deal.

Some view this partnership as great for pro golf’s future because of the new money, and don’t care where it comes from.

The players who remained loyal to the PGA might never see it that way, and suggestions that Monahan resign were applauded when he met with them Tuesday.

The commissioner said they would stand together on the moral high ground a year ago. And now, we’re all reminded there really isn’t such a place in pro sports.

If you want to know what’s going to happen, always follow the money … even if it leads to a sand trap.