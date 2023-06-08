Letter: Can Biden endure from age 80 to 86?

The full-page article discussing President Joe Biden’s age mentioned that he’ll be 86 at the end of a second term, but the focus of the article is on his present condition at age 80 (“Biden’s age brings complications,” Star-Advertiser, June 5).

Shouldn’t there have been more discussion as to what science says happens to men between 80 and 86? How many still with us at 80 are still around at 86, and what did they experience medically during those years?

I’m there and got through it fairly well, but a good percentage of my former classmates and friends didn’t. Some survived, some didn’t. I haven’t kept a record, but I’m pretty sure that most who made it through those years did so with various complications, some pretty serious.

Biden is always saying we should “look at the science.” Why hasn’t he or the media looked at the science?

Michael Tymn

Kailua

