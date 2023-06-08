Letter: Review movies that will play in Hawaii theaters

I’m grateful that the Star-Advertiser often includes a movie review on the second page of the paper beneath the “Back in the Day” photograph. But I wish more of the movies reviewed in that space were of films currently showing in Hawaii theaters.

More often than not, the published reviews are of films with no known opening date. And some of the films are never screened in the islands.

The review of “Past Lives” is an example (“Moving film explores love, life decisions,” Star-Advertiser, June 5). It may eventually be shown here by Consolidated or Regal theaters, but right now there is no opening date for that film listed in their current or upcoming schedules.

Since the reviews you publish come from mainland news organizations, can you please check the local movie theaters to see what’s showing and what’s about to open before you choose to run a film review? If people can’t see a certain film, why tell them about it?

Terry Hunter

Kaneohe

