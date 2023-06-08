On the Move: First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following appointments:

>> Jeffrey K. Ino­- uye has been appointed to senior vice president and team leader of First Hawaiian Leasing. Inouye has three decades of experience in the banking industry.

>> Jodi Inoue has been promoted to senior vice president and manager in the digital banking and services division. She currently serves as the board treasurer of Moanalua Elementary School’s parent-teacher organization.

>> Lai Kin Kwong has been promoted to manager of the Liliha branch. Kwong earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He has been an active member of the Hawaii Jaycees, a local chapter of Junior Chamber International.

St. Andrew’s Schools has named Camille Michel as its director of enrollment and communications. Michel was previously the director of enrollment management at Maryknoll School. She will oversee admissions, marketing and communications at St. Andrew’s Schools.

