UH’s Bodendorf a freshman All-American

Hawaii pitcher Harrison Bodendorf earned Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America honors, the newspaper announced on Wednesday.

Bodendorf, a left-hander from Temecula, Calif., went 5-2 with a 3.45 ERA, five saves and 66 strikeouts over 571⁄3 innings. He was one of three Big West pitchers with at least five wins and five saves.

Bodendorf, a first-team All-Big West selection, is the first Hawaii player to earn freshman All-America honors since Scotty Scott in 2019.

Hilo’s Yamauchi an academic All-American

Recently graduated Hawaii Hilo shortstop Casey Yamauchi was named to the College Sports Communicators Division II Baseball Academic All-America third team on Wednesday.

Yamauchi, a Waiakea graduate, maintained a 3.74 cumulative grade point average and earned bachelor’s degrees in kinesiology & exercise sciences and communication.

This past season for the Vulcans, he batted .404 with six home runs, 50 runs, 29 RBIs, 23 walks and 23 stolen bases. Over his five-year career, Yamauchi set program records with 240 hits, 147 runs, 49 doubles and 74 stolen bases.