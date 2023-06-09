Letter: Plans for small stadium are unlikely to succeed

A new, small $400 million Aloha Stadium, promoted as the new home of University of Hawaii football, really is a venue for high school football and second-tier concerts. The 25,000 seats would cost $16,000 each.

The claim that an additional 10,000 seats could be added later is questionable. To do so would likely shut the stadium for five years or more, given the speed at which local government completes planned projects.

A better choice for UH football may be to add enough seats to accommodate 25,000 or even 35,000 fans at its campus field. The cost per seat surely will be less than the $16,000 projected for Aloha Stadium. And, the football team would have a campus home.

The funding could come from Gov. Josh Green’s new $200 million slush fund. Taxpayers would be grateful winners.

Rick Klemm

Kailua

