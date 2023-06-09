Letter: Tulba shows comedy is based on telling truth

After reading City Councilmember Augie Tulba’s comments in the newspaper, I couldn’t help but think of another ex-comedian, and the greatest hero of our time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Someone once said that all comedy was nothing more than telling the truth. Compare stand-up Councilmember Tulba’s words with Councilmember Calvin Say’s defense of the immoral pay raises (“Only 3 of 9 Council members comment on pay hikes,” Star-Advertiser, June 5).

Maybe not only do comedians make great politicians sometimes, but vice versa; politicians can make good comedians, too. Especially when they take themselves seriously!

James T. Nakata

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter