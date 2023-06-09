Off The News: Stay safe on roads, however you travel

So far this year, there have been fewer traffic-related deaths statewide compared to this time last year: 41 as opposed to 56. But each death is one too many, and it’s particularly concerning when the lead causes of fatalities are easily preventable ones: impairment from drugs or alcohol, speeding and not wearing seat belts.
So it’s good to hear that summer will bring a step-up in traffic enforcement: sobriety checkpoints, more patrols, enforcement of speed limits and seat belt checks. It’s a multimodal transit world; be careful out there.
