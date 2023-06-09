Off The News: Still some funds for rent, utility relief

Though all reports indicate that COVID aid money is dwindling, it’s not quite gone yet. The City Council set aside another $25 million, drawn from state and local relief funds.
And starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, the administration will aim to spend that by reopening its Rental and Utility Relief Program to 2,000 new applications submitted online (revitalizeoahu.org/renthelp).
Eligible renters get six months of rent and utility help. The pandemic emergency is officially over, but the need persists.
