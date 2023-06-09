Kokua Line: Can bikes take whole lane on public street?

Question: What is the law regarding riding an electric bike in the middle of the lane on a public street?

Answer: Under the statewide traffic code, which is Hawaii Revised Statutes Chapter 291C, the definition of bicycle includes solely human-­powered bicycles and low-speed electric bicycles; rules about riding in the street apply to both types.

HRS 291C-145 says that if bicyclists traveling slower than the normal speed of traffic must ride in the street (because there is no usable bike lane), they “shall ride as near to the right-hand curb, on the edge of the roadway, or on the shoulder off of the roadway as practicable, exercising due care when passing a standing vehicle or one proceeding in the same direction.”

The law lists exceptions to the “ride to the right” rule, such as when the bicyclist is preparing to make a left turn; when it’s hazardous to ride to the right, including when the traffic lane is too narrow for a bicycle and a motor vehicle to travel side by side safely; and on one-way streets with at least two lanes of traffic, in which case the bicyclist may ride near the left-hand curb.

We’ve heard from bicyclists who say they often must ride in the middle of the traffic lane in streets without bike lanes because riding on the far right in traffic is dangerous. They cite hazards from passing vehicles and inattentive, drifting drivers and say it’s safer to “take the lane” in those situations, keeping cars in front and behind them but not alongside.

Another reader asked about riding bicycles on sidewalks, not streets. Under state law (HRS 291C-145g), electric bikes cannot be ridden on any sidewalks, because they have have a motor. Pedal-only bikes generally can be ridden on sidewalks, except in business districts; municipal law expressly forbids riding bikes on sidewalks in Waikiki. See HRS 291C-148 and Revised Ordinances of Honolulu 15-18.7 for details.

Q: I am 71. If I renew my driver’s license before my birthday, will I get a four-year license or an eight-year license?

A: If you are eligible to renew before you turn 72, you will receive an eight-year license. You may renew your license up to six months before its expiration date and keep your birthday plus the additional years as your new expiration date, according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services. The four-year kupuna license is for people who are at least 72 but younger than 80 on the day they renew.

Q: Which satellite city halls accept passport applications?

A: The Ala Moana Center and Kapolei satellite city halls, by appointment only. These appointments are only for new passport applications, not renewals. Each appointment is limited to one application. Go to alohaq.honolulu.gov to make an appointment at either facility. When we checked Thursday the next available appointment for this service was June 28.

Freeway Service Patrol

Oahu’s Freeway Service Patrol is getting a new look, thanks to GEICO, a new sponsor of the free emergency roadside assistance, the state Department of Transportation announced. FSP trucks carry the GEICO logo, but the service remains available to any motorist in the service area during service hours, regardless of their insurance provider. Motorists who need help can call 808-841-HELP (4357) Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., except holidays, the DOT says. The service area includes about 33 miles of freeways from Kunia Road to Ka Uka Boulevard, to the east end of the H-1 freeway. FSP focuses on areas with the most traffic and the greatest potential for stalled vehicles, flat tires and other incidents that clog up the freeway.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.