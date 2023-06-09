Native Hawaiian convention set to be held in Vegas

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is preparing to host its first out-of-state Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention from June 19 to 22 in the city commonly known as “The Ninth Island.”

The convention’s location in Las Vegas is apt, as the area has become a magnet for Native Hawaiians and other island expats. In fact, Las Vegas has the third- highest population of Native Hawaiians among U.S. metropolitan areas, behind urban Honolulu and Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

“You’ll have anything from business development, leadership development, nonprofit development, how to become an executive leader,” said CNHA CEO Kuhio Lewis, naming some of the many topics the convention will cover. “You have hula, mele, storytelling. … There’s also going to be discussions about the future of Hawaii, and what does the soul of Hawaii look like.”

With so many Native Hawaiians moving to the mainland, the idea to take the regional convention out of state had been a topic of conversation for a while, Lewis said, and with the COVID-19 pandemic no longer considered a global health emergency, it was decided to make that happen this year.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation, and we are all deeply concerned that the fabric of Hawaii, the culture of Hawaii and that spirit is leaving with them,” Lewis said of the exodus from the islands. “The discussion pieces that we have planned throughout the convention agenda are very focused on keeping Hawaii and Native Hawaiians connected.”

About 1,200 attendees are expected at the Las Vegas event, which will feature 60 or so different breakout workshops. While some will cover the usual array of topics such as tourism, social justice and the housing crisis, others will address the unique concerns of out-of-state Native Hawaiians, such as maintaining connections to their home state.

The convention also will bring in Hawaii political leaders, including state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, Reps. Darius Kila and Daniel Holt and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, to discuss legislation and public policies affecting the Native Hawaiian community. Also attending will be Native American tribal leaders, who will discuss ways to unify native communities across America, Lewis said.

Kehau Watson, vice president of ‘Aina Momona, is scheduled to be a panelist in a workshop focused on social injustice and its impact on Hawaiian communities. ‘Aina Momona, founded by Molokai activist Walter Ritte, is a nonprofit organization that, according to its website, works “to restore fragile ecosystems, promote cultural rights and practices, enhance community well-­being, and advocate for native rights and social justice.”

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for Native Hawaiians to participate in really exciting discussions about our past and, more importantly, our future,” Watson said. “We can talk about the ways in which they have struggled with housing, struggled with development and land use, and then provide input as to what they would like to see for Hawaiians going forward.”

Being “priced out of paradise” also is likely to be to be a major part of the conversation, she said.

“It really is about a collective discussion by Native Hawaiians about what the future looks like and how, at this point in our story, we can really come together as Hawaiians to create a better future for us and for our children,” Watson said.

Sam Kahoaka-Kaoihana, who moved from Oahu to Las Vegas in 1998, said having the convention in Las Vegas is incredibly meaningful to Hawaiians living on the mainland.

“It’s a big deal,” she said. “To bring us back to our roots and to bring Hawaii back to us on the mainland — I’m really excited.”

Prior to moving to Las Vegas, Kahoaka-Kaoihana had hoped to live on homestead lands like her grandparents once did. Even after her husband got laid off from his job and the two of them made the decision to move out of state, she continued to hope they would one day be able to move back.

But since leaving Hawaii, Kahoaka-Kaoihana said, it’s been more difficult to access information on homestead land and affordable housing in Hawaii.

She said she’s excited to attend workshops that address the issues she’s faced — and to get the opportunity to see musical artists like Josh Tatofi, who will headline one of the convention’s evening shows.

Alongside convention sessions, CNHA will bring its Pop-Up Makeke featuring nearly 10,000 products from Hawaii’s small businesses.

“As mainlanders, we go back to Hawaii to buy things to bring back to Vegas,” Kahoaka-Kaoihana said. “I try to go back to Hawaii maybe once a year, but it’s expensive. So for them to bring it all up here, it’s a treat.”

Regarding future out-of-state conventions, Lewis said CNHA is considering Seattle as the next potential location. The organization is also scheduled to host the 22nd annual Native Hawaiian Convention in November at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

The Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention will be held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. To purchase tickets or learn more about the agenda, visit bit.ly/44SfVpC.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.