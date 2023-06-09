On the Move: Castle & Cooke Hawaii and Coldwell Banker Realty

Castle &Cooke Hawaii has announced the following promotions:

>> Denise Kobashigawa has been promoted to director of human resources. She has been with Castle &Cooke Hawaii for 29 years. She began as a payroll coordinator in 1994, then pursued her interest in human resources, where she ascended from manager to director of human resources.

>> Jason Markpol has been appointed as manager of management information systems. Markpol has 17 years of experience in the information technology field. He began his career at Castle &Cooke in 2003 as an MIS intern, MIS systems engineer and MIS network analysis.

>> Tammy Sennett transferred from Castle &Cooke’s Homeowner Service Center to its Building Construction department where she will assume the role of assistant construction superintendent. Sennett has been with Castle &Cooke for more than 30 years and has held roles in departments including Sales, Design Center and Homeowner Service Center.

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Michael Tran (RA) to its Kapolei office as an independent agent. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty, he served as a delivery driver for FedEx. Tran relocated to Hawaii from Michigan in 2017.

