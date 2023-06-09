Scoreboard – June 9, 2023

CALENDAR
Today
No local sporting events scheduled
SATURDAY
PADDLING
Hui Wa‘a O Na Hui Wa‘a, Kalihi Kai
Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.
GOLF
ILH All-Stars
DIVISION I
Boys
Golfer of the Year: Dane Watanabe
(‘Iolani, Sr.)
Coach of the Year: Ian Parrish (Punahou)
First Team
Jacob Chien (‘Iolani, Fr.)
Jackson Ibarra (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)
Justin Todd (Punahou, Jr.)
Bryce Toledo-Lue (Punahou, So.)
Tyler Tamayori (Saint Louis, Jr.)
Second Team
Noah Camacho (Hawaii Baptist, Sr.)
Xia Moxiao (Hawaii Baptist, Jr.)
Liam White (Le Jardin, Sr.)
Xyrus Senining (Maryknoll, Jr.)
Reyn Aoki (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)
Girls
Golfer of the Year: Raya Nakao (Punahou,
Sr.)
Coach of the Year: Kevin Ing (‘Iolani)
First Team
Jacey Kage (Hawaii Baptist, Fr.)
Nicole Tanoue (‘Iolani, Sr.)
Jasmine Wong (‘Iolani, Jr.)
Kristen Hall (Kamehameha, Jr.)
Nicole Ikeda (Punahou, Jr.)
Second Team
Alyssa Kauleinamoku (Hawaii Baptist, So.)
Maya Cala (‘Iolani, Sr.)
Jorryn Inciong (Kamehameha, Jr.)
Madison Takai (Punahou, Sr.)
Madison Kuratani (Punahou, Jr.)
DIVISION II
Boys
Golfer of the Year: Coda Mayo (Damien,
Fr.)
Coach of the Year: Dane Kanehira
(Punahou)
First Team
Riley Cabreros (Damien, So.)
Spencer Neimann (Punahou, Sr.)
Jason Aruga (Punahou, Fr.)
Jordan Takai (Punahou, Fr.)
Anthony Uehara (Punahou, Fr.)
Second Team
Reyn Nouchi (Hawaii Baptist, So.)
Jonah Kaneshrio (‘Iolani, Sr.)
Kai Kuboi (‘Iolani, Fr.)
Paul Selhorst (Kamehameha, Sr.)
Joshua Yasuda (Mid-Pacific, So.)
Roan Pham-Ringholz (Punahou, Sr.)
Girls
Golfer of the Year: Sydney Fuke
(Punahou, Fr.)
Co-Coaches of the Year: Nikoles
Yamane (‘Iolani); Wyeth Collo (Punahou)
First Team
Sophia Schultz (‘Iolani, So.)
Jasmine Choi (Punahou, Jr.)
Gwyneth Tenn (Punahou, So.)
Jocelyn Choi (Punahou, Fr.)
Bri-Ela Nakagawa (Punahou, Fr.)
Second Team
Abigail Suk (‘Iolani, Sr.)
Jordi Yamauchi (‘Iolani, Sr.)
Mia Teramae (‘Iolani, Fr.)
Sahana Ahmed (Kamehameha, Fr.)
Rianna Chang (Kamehameha, Fr.)
JUDO
ILH All-Stars
Boys
Judoka of the Year: Zachary-Pono
Narciso (Saint Louis, Sr.)
Coach of the Year: Duane Nakamura
(Pac-Five)
First Team
108 pounds: Eli Suan (Saint Louis, Fr.)
114: Elisha Lum (Pac-Five, Sr.)
121: Logan Lau (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)
132: Noa Frasco (Pac-Five, Sr.)
145: Darieus Pavao (Kamehameha, Jr.)
161: Zachary-Pono Narciso (Saint Louis, Sr.)
178: Bronson Morioka (‘Iolani, Sr.)
198: Sean Fitch (Pac-Five, So.)
220: Matthew Malepeai (Saint Louis, Sr.)
285: Brian Chouinard (Saint Louis, Fr.)
Second Team
108 pounds: Rylan Wong (Saint Louis, Jr.)
114: Jake Hamadon (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)
121: Keaka Solomon (Kamehameha, Sr.)
132: Brendan Sekulich (Punahou, Sr.)
145: Cohl Otsuka-Bence (Punahou, So.)
161: Justyce Dale Mercado (Punahou, Jr.)
178: Kai Juliano (Damien, Jr.)
198: Sebastien Kiyabu (Mid-Pacific, Sr.)
220: Jacob Marzullo (Mid-Pacific, So.)
285: Christopher Espiritu (Saint Louis, Jr.)
Girls
Judoka of the Year: Kelly Ann Ichimura
(Punahou, Sr.)
Coach of the Year: Duane Nakamura
(Pac-Five)
First Team
98 pounds: Emi Matsumoto (Mid-Pacific,
Fr.)
103: Joelle Lum (Pac-Five, Fr.)
109: Charlotte Campbell (Punahou, Jr.)
115: Kelly Ann Ichimura (Punahou, Sr.)
122: Maya De Angelo (‘Iolani, So.)
129: Olivia Kim (‘Iolani, So.)
139: Emma Wharton-Hsieh (‘Iolani, Sr.)
154: Helena Winchester (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)
172: Kirra Turqueza (Kamehameha, Fr.)
220: Kailene Tanji-Seki (Pac-Five, Sr.)
Second Team
98 pounds: Sydney Lau (Pac-Five, Fr.)
103: Tehya Romero (‘Iolani, Jr.)
109: Hayley Lau (Pac-Five, So.)
115: Elle Mizue (‘Iolani, Jr.)
122: Tatiana Paragas (Punahou, So.)
129: Ada Kisselgoff (Punahou, So.)
139: Keila Tomomitsu (Damien, Fr.)
154: Marina Koida (Pac-Five, Fr.)
220: Harmony Alverio (Damien, Fr.)
