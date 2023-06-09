Scoreboard – June 9, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

SATURDAY

PADDLING

Hui Wa‘a O Na Hui Wa‘a, Kalihi Kai

Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

GOLF

ILH All-Stars

DIVISION I

Boys

Golfer of the Year: Dane Watanabe

(‘Iolani, Sr.)

Coach of the Year: Ian Parrish (Punahou)

First Team

Jacob Chien (‘Iolani, Fr.)

Jackson Ibarra (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)

Justin Todd (Punahou, Jr.)

Bryce Toledo-Lue (Punahou, So.)

Tyler Tamayori (Saint Louis, Jr.)

Second Team

Noah Camacho (Hawaii Baptist, Sr.)

Xia Moxiao (Hawaii Baptist, Jr.)

Liam White (Le Jardin, Sr.)

Xyrus Senining (Maryknoll, Jr.)

Reyn Aoki (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)

Girls

Golfer of the Year: Raya Nakao (Punahou,

Sr.)

Coach of the Year: Kevin Ing (‘Iolani)

First Team

Jacey Kage (Hawaii Baptist, Fr.)

Nicole Tanoue (‘Iolani, Sr.)

Jasmine Wong (‘Iolani, Jr.)

Kristen Hall (Kamehameha, Jr.)

Nicole Ikeda (Punahou, Jr.)

Second Team

Alyssa Kauleinamoku (Hawaii Baptist, So.)

Maya Cala (‘Iolani, Sr.)

Jorryn Inciong (Kamehameha, Jr.)

Madison Takai (Punahou, Sr.)

Madison Kuratani (Punahou, Jr.)

DIVISION II

Boys

Golfer of the Year: Coda Mayo (Damien,

Fr.)

Coach of the Year: Dane Kanehira

(Punahou)

First Team

Riley Cabreros (Damien, So.)

Spencer Neimann (Punahou, Sr.)

Jason Aruga (Punahou, Fr.)

Jordan Takai (Punahou, Fr.)

Anthony Uehara (Punahou, Fr.)

Second Team

Reyn Nouchi (Hawaii Baptist, So.)

Jonah Kaneshrio (‘Iolani, Sr.)

Kai Kuboi (‘Iolani, Fr.)

Paul Selhorst (Kamehameha, Sr.)

Joshua Yasuda (Mid-Pacific, So.)

Roan Pham-Ringholz (Punahou, Sr.)

Girls

Golfer of the Year: Sydney Fuke

(Punahou, Fr.)

Co-Coaches of the Year: Nikoles

Yamane (‘Iolani); Wyeth Collo (Punahou)

First Team

Sophia Schultz (‘Iolani, So.)

Jasmine Choi (Punahou, Jr.)

Gwyneth Tenn (Punahou, So.)

Jocelyn Choi (Punahou, Fr.)

Bri-Ela Nakagawa (Punahou, Fr.)

Second Team

Abigail Suk (‘Iolani, Sr.)

Jordi Yamauchi (‘Iolani, Sr.)

Mia Teramae (‘Iolani, Fr.)

Sahana Ahmed (Kamehameha, Fr.)

Rianna Chang (Kamehameha, Fr.)

JUDO

ILH All-Stars

Boys

Judoka of the Year: Zachary-Pono

Narciso (Saint Louis, Sr.)

Coach of the Year: Duane Nakamura

(Pac-Five)

First Team

108 pounds: Eli Suan (Saint Louis, Fr.)

114: Elisha Lum (Pac-Five, Sr.)

121: Logan Lau (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)

132: Noa Frasco (Pac-Five, Sr.)

145: Darieus Pavao (Kamehameha, Jr.)

161: Zachary-Pono Narciso (Saint Louis, Sr.)

178: Bronson Morioka (‘Iolani, Sr.)

198: Sean Fitch (Pac-Five, So.)

220: Matthew Malepeai (Saint Louis, Sr.)

285: Brian Chouinard (Saint Louis, Fr.)

Second Team

108 pounds: Rylan Wong (Saint Louis, Jr.)

114: Jake Hamadon (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)

121: Keaka Solomon (Kamehameha, Sr.)

132: Brendan Sekulich (Punahou, Sr.)

145: Cohl Otsuka-Bence (Punahou, So.)

161: Justyce Dale Mercado (Punahou, Jr.)

178: Kai Juliano (Damien, Jr.)

198: Sebastien Kiyabu (Mid-Pacific, Sr.)

220: Jacob Marzullo (Mid-Pacific, So.)

285: Christopher Espiritu (Saint Louis, Jr.)

Girls

Judoka of the Year: Kelly Ann Ichimura

(Punahou, Sr.)

Coach of the Year: Duane Nakamura

(Pac-Five)

First Team

98 pounds: Emi Matsumoto (Mid-Pacific,

Fr.)

103: Joelle Lum (Pac-Five, Fr.)

109: Charlotte Campbell (Punahou, Jr.)

115: Kelly Ann Ichimura (Punahou, Sr.)

122: Maya De Angelo (‘Iolani, So.)

129: Olivia Kim (‘Iolani, So.)

139: Emma Wharton-Hsieh (‘Iolani, Sr.)

154: Helena Winchester (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)

172: Kirra Turqueza (Kamehameha, Fr.)

220: Kailene Tanji-Seki (Pac-Five, Sr.)

Second Team

98 pounds: Sydney Lau (Pac-Five, Fr.)

103: Tehya Romero (‘Iolani, Jr.)

109: Hayley Lau (Pac-Five, So.)

115: Elle Mizue (‘Iolani, Jr.)

122: Tatiana Paragas (Punahou, So.)

129: Ada Kisselgoff (Punahou, So.)

139: Keila Tomomitsu (Damien, Fr.)

154: Marina Koida (Pac-Five, Fr.)

220: Harmony Alverio (Damien, Fr.)