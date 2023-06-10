Letter: Taxing vacant homes destroys wealth

Taxing vacant homes at a higher rate will tax all homeowners. Taxing these vacant properties at a higher penalty rate will reduce their value and the values of all residential properties.
I have a home in Kaneohe. If I want to sell my home in the future, then potential buyers will offer me less money if they are penalized for not occupying my house full-time.
A certain amount of wealth will be destroyed for every additional dollar of tax revenue Hawaii collects.
Mark Nadler
Kaneohe
