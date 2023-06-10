Alaska adds flight from second Seattle airport

Alaska Airlines will offer new nonstop service between the Seattle area’s second airport and Honolulu starting this fall.
It will be the Seattle-based carrier’s first flight connecting Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the Hawaiian Islands. The daily, year-round flight begins Nov. 17.
For a limited time, introductory fares between Seattle/Everett and Honolulu start at $149 one-way along with Mileage Plan award redemptions as low as 12,500 miles one-way. This is Alaska Airlines’ first new route to Honolulu in more than a decade, and it will be the longest flight that it will operate from Paine Field.
Seattle/Everett is a closer, more convenient airport when traveling to and from points north of Seattle.
“For those traveling between Honolulu and Washington state, flying into Seattle/Everett will be a terrific, less congested option and a great way to access the greater Seattle area,” said Daniel Chun, director of sales, community and public relations in Hawaii for Alaska Airlines. “With this new flight, we’ll fly a combined six nonstops a day to the two Seattle-area airports from Oahu.”
