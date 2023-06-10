Bishop Museum appoints 2 new executives

The Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum has appointed two new members to its executive team about five months after its board of directors ousted three executives over alleged workplace concerns.

Gregory Chang, who formerly served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer at HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, has been appointed Bishop Museum’s CFO. Meanwhile, Raymond Kong, overseer of the museum’s legal and human resources departments and primary contact for the Waipio Valley farmers who lease the museum’s Hawaii island property, has been appointed vice president and general counsel.

“Greg and Ray are two very important additions to our executive team, providing leadership and direction in key areas,” said Bishop Museum President and CEO Dee Jay Mailer in a Bishop Museum news release. “Together with Janet Bulard, vice president of advancement and marketing communications, and acting director of government relations, and Brandon Bunag, vice president of public programs and interim director of education, Bishop Museum has the core leadership in place to continue serving the public as the Hawai‘i State Museum of Natural and Cultural History.”

Chang is a University of California, Berkeley, alumnus where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in science and business administration. He is a father of two and a volunteer coach for the Hoops for Christ Basketball Club.

Kong is a Kamehameha School alumnus and a graduate of Brown University and the University of California College of Law in San Francisco. He also coaches his son’s soccer team and is a member of the Kalihi YMCA board of directors.

Both Kong and Chang expressed in the news release the honor they feel to serve Bishop Museum in their work.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.