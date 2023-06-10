Ex-EMS head accused of cocaine-fueled domestic violence

An ex-director of the Honolulu Emergency Serv­ices Department and former first-team volleyball All- American was arrested June 3 for allegedly violating a temporary restraining order and damaging the property of a former romantic partner who accused him of cocaine-fueled physical abuse.

Mark K. Rigg, who stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 191 pounds, according to a police citation connected to the criminal property incident, was charged with four counts of violating a protected order and one count of fourth- degree criminal property damage by state criminal complaint. He was released on $7,500 bail.

In an application for a TRO approved March 31, Rigg’s estranged girlfriend told police Rigg “open handed slapped her and knocked me off my feet,” according to state court documents. On March 30 she alleged that Rigg slashed three of her four car tires and and glued the locks on her home.

On March 26, Rigg allegedly showed up at her house and told her he would kill himself if she didn’t talk to him and date him. On Oct. 5 she told police that Rigg showed up at her home and work and told her he was “coming after me.”

“For the past three years, I have been scared of the times Mark shows up and threatens me,” she wrote. “I need this harassment to stop.”

Things started going bad in 2017, she told the court, when Rigg would go into cocaine-fueled rages and rip the covers off her in a bout of “cocaine psychosis.” A judge granted her a six-month TRO.

Rigg filed a counter-TRO May 31, accusing the woman of desperately trying to win him back and accused her of breaking his Apple watch, iPhone and potted plants. A judge granted him a three-month TRO.

Sunny Johnson, an EMS spokesperson, deferred comments to the mayor’s office.

Rigg’s retirement was effective Dec. 30, 2016, and his appointment would have ended Jan. 2, 2017, according to a city spokesperson.

While he worked for the city, between November 2017 and his separation from city service, Rigg racked up 18 criminal and traffic citations.

Rigg was a volleyball standout at Punahou School, winning four varsity state championship titles that earned him a scholarship to Pepperdine University, where he was a two-time All-American and a member of the NCAA championship team.

Rigg was a paramedic for 26 years before he was appointed deputy director of the Emergency Services Department by Mayor Peter Carlisle.

When Mayor Kirk Caldwell won the election, he appointed Rigg director.