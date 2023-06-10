HTA contracts stand as protest period ends

The procurement protest period has ended without a challenge, and the Hawaii Tourism Authority is finalizing contracts for three multiyear procurement awards valued at more than $67.8 million collectively to manage the brands and market Hawaii to the United States and Canada, and to offer support services for destination stewardship.

HTA announced Friday that the protest period for these awards, which were announced May 22, ended Thursday.

John De Fries, HTA’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement, “With the procurement protest period behind us, we look forward to continuing our work in destination management and visitor education, advancing us toward a model of regenerative tourism for the good of Hawaii.”

In late May, HTA had received a request for a debriefing from an offeror for the U.S. contract and from an offeror from Canada. Debriefings provide offerors with insight into how their proposals ranked among others. They are a common part of the procurement process, although they can lead to protests.

The contracts for the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau and for VoX International are expected to begin June 22. HVCB’s contract is worth nearly $38.4 million for the initial 2-1/2-year term with an option for one two-year extension.VoX International’s contract is worth $2.4 million for the first 2-1/2 years, with an option for a two-year extension.

HTA selected the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement for its first stewardship services award, which HTA said will include post- arrival visitor education; administrative support for HTA community programs; technical assistance and capacity building for community organizations and businesses; and technology-enabled solutions to manage tourism hot spots. CNHA’s contract, worth more than $27.1 million for an initial 2-1/2-year term with an option for two one-year extensions, is slated to start June 20.