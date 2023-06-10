Hawaii gets experienced coach to replace Elimimian

Steve Irvin, who has 23 years of coaching experience, is expected to join the University of Hawaii football staff.

Irvin will coach the Rainbow Warriors’ cornerbacks this coming season.

“Super exciting,” Irvin said, who has been impressed with “the culture that is being built. I see the people around here and all of the following. I’m excited, and can’t wait to get started.”

Irvin will succeed Abraham Elimimian, a former Warrior cornerback who recently departed the program after eight seasons as an assistant coach.

Irvin, who played at UNLV, was the University of San Diego’s linebackers coach the past three seasons. It was his second stint at USD, having served as the Toreros’ cornerbacks coach in 2011-12 and defensive coordinator for five seasons through 2017.

He coached UNLV’s cornerbacks in 2018 and 2019. Irvin and UH head coach Timmy Chang met several years ago.

“We’ve known each other through the business,” Irvin said. “He’s a big name. I’ve known him from way back when he was a player.”

Chang said he was impressed with Irvin’s work with UNLV’s defensive backs and running USD’s defense. “He’s been a coordinator at a top FCS program,” Chang said. “I thought he did a great job at USD.”

Under Irvin in 2016, USD had the top defense in the Pioneer Football League. The Toreros also were No. 1 in scoring in 2016 and 2017.

Irvin’s hiring will complete the Warriors’ restructuring on defense. In March, safeties coach Josh Brown left the Warriors to rejoin UTEP’s coaching staff.

In April, Jordan Pu‘u-Robinson, a former UH tight end/defensive end, was hired to coach the Warriors’ defensive ends. Pu‘u Robinson had served as a UH quality-control coach and graduate assistant coach the previous three years. He was hired as an assistant coach for the Citadel in January.

Defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro, who will continue to call the plays, also will oversee the safeties. Defensive tackles coach Eti Ena has been named co-coordinator.

