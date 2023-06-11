Column: Tackle root causes of political corruption

Hawaii, a paradise known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is currently grappling with a significant distrust crisis in its governance and leadership. This erosion of trust has far-reaching consequences for the operation of the democratic system, as it weakens the legitimacy and effectiveness of public institutions. To revive faith in governance, it is vital to address the underlying causes of this crisis, including recent instances of corruption and misconduct among public officials.

Among the most notable corruption cases in Hawaii’s recent past is the Kealoha affair. In 2019, former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy city prosecutor, were convicted of conspiracy and obstruction charges. The couple had misused their authority to target and silence their detractors, culminating in one of Hawaii’s most significant public corruption cases in decades.

In 2018, a state audit of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) exposed financial mismanagement, lack of transparency and possible conflicts of interest among board members. The report criticized OHA’s lax oversight and called for substantial reforms to enhance transparency, accountability and trust in the agency.

Public trust in government is essential for a robust democracy. When citizens lose faith in their leaders and institutions, they become less likely to participate in civic life, resulting in diminished political engagement and a weakened democratic system. Restoring trust in government necessitates addressing the root causes of corruption and promoting transparency, accountability and ethical behavior among public officials.

One solution is to revise Hawaii’s ethics and anti- corruption laws to increase penalties for corrupt behavior and close loopholes that allow public officials to act with impunity. By ensuring that those who engage in misconduct are held accountable, the state can send a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated.

Another approach is to boost transparency in government by increasing access to public records and promoting open meetings. The state should also strengthen oversight mechanisms, such as independent ethics commissions and the state auditor, to ensure that public officials act in the best interests of the citizens they serve.

Encouraging civic engagement is also crucial for holding government officials accountable and fostering trust in the democratic process. Hawaii should provide citizens with the tools and information necessary to participate in government decision-making. This could include public forums, town hall meetings and digital platforms that facilitate communication between citizens and their representatives.

Hawaii should prioritize the development of ethical leaders and public servants. This could involve creating training programs for public officials that emphasize the importance of ethics, transparency and accountability in government service. Additionally, fostering a culture of public service within communities can encourage future leaders to prioritize the public good over personal gain.

Lastly, collaboration with civic society organizations, including nonprofits and advocacy groups, can help identify areas where government transparency and accountability can be improved. These partnerships can provide valuable insights, resources and support in the fight against corruption and the promotion of ethical governance.

Reviving trust in Hawaii’s government and leadership is essential for the health of the state’s democracy. By addressing the root causes of corruption, promoting transparency and accountability, and fostering a culture of ethical public service, Hawaii can rebuild public confidence in its institutions and create a more robust democratic system. Implementing these reforms will require collaboration among government officials, civic society organizations and citizens — but the outcome will be a more transparent, accountable and trustworthy government that serves the best interests of the people of Hawaii.

James Logue, M.P.A., is an Army veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.