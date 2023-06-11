comscore Letter: Carpool fines could help finance rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Carpool fines could help finance rail

  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 am
Congratulations to the City and County of Honolulu on the impending launch of rail service at the end of the month.

After decades of waiting, and a staggering cost, wouldn’t a month of free service be more commensurate than just a long weekend?

And how do we finish the line to reach Ala Moana? Or build the promised parking structure at Waiawa?

My suggestion: carpool fines. The Zipper lane and carpool lanes are an important part of a transportation plan, along with bikeshare and protected bike lanes. Yet thousands of drivers blatantly ignore carpool and Zipper passenger requirements.

Increase carpool ticket fines, and earmark them toward rail construction and expansion. Heck, incentivize police officers somehow, which also would help recruitment. No need for quotas; they’ll find more scofflaws than they can count.

I might even get busted on purpose, just to contribute to the cause.

Ryan Ozawa

Mililani

