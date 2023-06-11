comscore Letter: Don’t require bars to carry naloxone | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Don’t require bars to carry naloxone

  Today
  Updated 12:39 am
I am not in favor of expecting bars, nightclubs or “high-risk areas” (whatever that means) being provided with and expected to dispense the nasal spray containing naloxone (“Council unanimously advances Narcan bill,” Star-Advertiser, June 8).

Why? First, it is not their responsibility to do so. Second, will these venues and their employees be legally liable in any way? If so, who defends them and what happens to their insurance premiums?

The bottom line: If you choose to overdose using fentanyl and die, it is your choice and the outcome is your fate. No one else’s.

The government should quit trying to regulate more and more of citizens rights, even if well- intended, as this may be.

Diane Tippett

Waikiki

