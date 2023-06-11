Letter: Lawmakers advance Erin’s Law intent

We are committed to preventing and addressing child abuse in all forms. While Erin’s Law (House Bill 548/Senate Bill 308) did not pass this session, we are actively collaborating with the Department of Education (DOE), Parents And Children Together, and the Sex Abuse Treatment Center to implement childhood sexual abuse prevention in public schools over the next three years (“Why no ‘Erin’s Law’ from Legislature?,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 7).

Previous working groups have laid the groundwork, and the DOE was ready to phase it in, pending resource availability. This year’s state budget bill includes funding for four full-time positions, training, outreach and curriculum materials to fulfill the intent of Erin’s Law in Hawaii. Students, parents, teachers and staff will receive age-appropriate information on sexual abuse prevention.

Our phased approach ensures a comprehensive response for any student who comes forward. We appreciate the support from community advocates and anticipate the full implementation of Erin’s Law in the near future.

Rep. Linda Ichiyama

Rep. Lisa Marten

Rep. Amy Perruso

